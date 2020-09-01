Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740,044 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust makes up 1.1% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 7.14% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $34,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 122.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

PPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.