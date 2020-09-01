QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Critical Survey

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get QAD alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QAD and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00

QAD presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Upland Software has a consensus target price of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than QAD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QAD and Upland Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 2.95 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -56.86 Upland Software $222.64 million 0.00 -$45.37 million $1.41 N/A

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of QAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

QAD has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 0.06% 0.50% 0.20% Upland Software -25.50% 18.31% 4.09%

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.