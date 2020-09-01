Qitmeer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, ZB.COM and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $335,930.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinBene, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

