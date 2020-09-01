QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $727,537.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.01697619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00212986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00178243 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00175186 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

