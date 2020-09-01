QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $737,745.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01660572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00194214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00175696 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00203751 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.