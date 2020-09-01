QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.88

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and traded as high as $28.50. QNB shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 1,140 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

QNB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.