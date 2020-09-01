Qredit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,235.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $390,242.32 and $1,235.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

