Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.09

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 11546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after buying an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,125,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

