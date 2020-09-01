Quantstamp Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and $665,998.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.90 or 0.05962471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037041 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars.

