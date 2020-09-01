QuarkChain Hits Market Capitalization of $18.40 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $32.15. QuarkChain has a market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040723 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.77 or 0.05951759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019611 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

