Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.02 and last traded at $158.37. Approximately 2,472,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 920,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Quidel by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 253.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 231.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

