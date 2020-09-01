Quiztok Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $390,079.45 and approximately $310,581.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

QTCON is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

