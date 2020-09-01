RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the July 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

NYSE RMED traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,371,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RA Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

