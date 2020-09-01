RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 7.2%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 4,371,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,004,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

RMED has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of RA Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

