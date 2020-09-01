Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $471.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $9,670.29 and $471.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00134912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.01660572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00194214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00175696 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00203751 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

