Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 1.3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) shares dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 451,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 359,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 1,329,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £39,875.58 ($52,104.51).

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

