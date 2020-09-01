Raise (RAISE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,578.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Raise has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Raise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $298,885.16 and $7,578.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.01661880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00197609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00175613 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00222481 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.