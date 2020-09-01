Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 30th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

