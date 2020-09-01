Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.72

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.40, with a volume of 14751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,155 shares of company stock valued at $972,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rapid7 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

