Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $154.25 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.01684343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00209330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00186306 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,945,770,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, IDCM, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

