Reach4entertainment Enterprises (LON:R4E) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Reach4entertainment Enterprises PLC (LON:R4E) dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 1,097,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

About Reach4entertainment Enterprises (LON:R4E)

reach4entertainment enterprises plc, an entertainment promotion and brand building company, operates theatrical, film and live entertainment advertising, marketing, and display agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. The company is involved in creative designing and branding; media strategy and buying; ticketing, pricing, and yield management; marketing and sales promotion; direct marketing; market research; sponsorship and corporate partnership; interactive design, media, and marketing; TV and radio production; print production; publishing; and front of house signage activities.

