Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $127.15

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.15 and traded as low as $126.50. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 72,624 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of $290.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

