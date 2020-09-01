RealTract (RET) Price Tops $0.0001

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 87.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 191% higher against the dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $1.22 million and $112.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

