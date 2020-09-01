Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MSG Networks (MSGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN):

8/18/2020 – MSG Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

8/14/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – MSG Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

8/3/2020 – MSG Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

MSGN stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $207,126.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,205 shares of company stock valued at $805,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,361,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 655.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 195,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

