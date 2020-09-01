Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corestate Capital (CCAP)

Corestate Capital (ETR: CCAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCAP stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.10 ($18.94). 96,651 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $345.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. Corestate Capital Holding SA has a 52-week low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.88.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Holding SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital Holding SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.