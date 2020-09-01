Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (HNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE: HNP) recently:

8/19/2020 – Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2020 – Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

8/19/2020 – Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2020 – Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2020 – Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

7/17/2020 – Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HNP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,329. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 33,013 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

