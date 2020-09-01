ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0013

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $37.96 million and $72,200.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00742815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.77 or 0.02033138 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,957.85 or 0.99323763 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00140339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001600 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Crex24, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

