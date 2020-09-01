Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99. 1,035,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,606,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $690,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $8,231,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

