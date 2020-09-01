Remme Reaches Market Cap of $2.92 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $131,749.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Hotbit and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.06 or 0.05820519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

