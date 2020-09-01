Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $34.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the highest is $35.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $149.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.37 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.06 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $182.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

RPAY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,909 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

