Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REPYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 100,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

