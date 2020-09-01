Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 100,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.