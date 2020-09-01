Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,907. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.