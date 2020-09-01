Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,228 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Republic Services worth $41,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 23,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

