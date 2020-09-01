Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 1st (1COV, ATNX, BNR, CBWBF, CDPYF, CON, DTE, EVK, IIPZF, LXS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 1st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $56.75 to $56.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $117.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $10.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by FBN Securities from $250.00 to $525.00. FBN Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

