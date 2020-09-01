Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for VMware (VMW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):

8/28/2020 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/28/2020 – VMware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

8/28/2020 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

VMware stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.28. 53,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,734,949 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

