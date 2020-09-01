Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bechtle (BC8)

Bechtle (ETR: BC8) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €159.00 ($187.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Bechtle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/12/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €162.00 ($190.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Bechtle was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:BC8 opened at €169.20 ($199.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €171.70 ($202.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.18.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

