Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hapag-Lloyd (ETR: HLAG) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €42.50 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €48.29 ($56.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €38.93 ($45.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR HLAG opened at €48.70 ($57.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. Hapag-Lloyd AG has a one year low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is €50.39 and its 200-day moving average is €77.21.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

