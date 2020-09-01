Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/15/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2020 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 535,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

