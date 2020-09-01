Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $103.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.50 to $104.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $113.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/13/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

8/4/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

8/1/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

7/29/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

7/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.