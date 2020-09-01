Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of REZI opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger acquired 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,353.75. Also, VP Fradin Roger acquired 69,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $654,029.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

