Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $365.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.94.

NYSE:RH opened at $330.55 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $335.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

