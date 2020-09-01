Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Trading Down 11.6%

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR)’s stock price dropped 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 242,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 167,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

About Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.