Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 5.1%

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.74. 603,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 701,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

