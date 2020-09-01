Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 30th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.40% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REXN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 17,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

