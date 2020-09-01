REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

RXEEY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. REXEL SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXEEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of REXEL SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About REXEL SA/ADR

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

