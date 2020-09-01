Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. 742,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after acquiring an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

