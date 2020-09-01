Rise Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp. in April 2017.

