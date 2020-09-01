RK Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Harmonic worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 17,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Harmonic Inc has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $572.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

