RK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Caleres as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caleres by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 299,775 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 441,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 276,310 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,094. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $312.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.